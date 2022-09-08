© 2022 WKNO FM
WKNOFM_HeaderColor-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Screen Shot 2022-06-21 at 11.39.28 AM.png
Greater Giving Moment

The Power of Small Gifts

Published September 8, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT
sept_8_st_jude.jpg

We are lucky that one of the nation’s best childhood cancer research hospitals is here in Memphis. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is even more remarkable because families never receive a bill for travel, treatment, housing, or food so they can focus on helping their children live.

Did you know it costs $1.4 billion dollars a year to operate St. Jude? And, that the average donation to the hospital is just $34 per month?

People around the world contribute small gifts that enable the hospital to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment.

St. Jude founder Danny Thomas said, “I’d rather have a million people give me a dollar than one give me a million.” At the Community Foundation, we’re big believers that anyone can be a philanthropist, and St. Jude shows the power of even small gifts to make an enormous impact for children and families.

Greater Giving Moment
Savannah Smith
See stories by Savannah Smith