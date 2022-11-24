GivingTuesday: Much Required

November 29 is #GivingTuesday, the global movement that encourages people to do good. In Greater Memphis alone, nonprofits have raised nearly $8.4 million on Giving Tuesday since 2016, and organizations and donors across our community are mobilizing for the day of generosity.

One Memphis superstar leaning in on Giving Tuesday is Grizzlies player Jaren Jackson, Jr. For the second year in a row, Jackson is spearheading a Giving Tuesday fundraising campaign to support his passions for the arts, education, and helping kids. His philanthropy is inspired by his grandmother’s example and her constant reminder, “To whom much is given, much is required.”

Jackson is kicking things off with a $150,000 personal donation. He’s also rallying the community to support the Much Required campaign, as he calls it. Anyone can donate to his effort that will benefit local nonprofits Man Up Teacher Fellowship, LITE Memphis, and Arrow Creative, through the Much Required Fund at the Community Foundation.