Increasing Board Diversity

Data shows that the racial composition of Memphis-area nonprofit boards is inversely proportional to our region's demographics, with 65% of board members being white, 31% Black, and 4% Latinx or Asian. Many organizations want to diversify their boards but are not sure how to go about it systematically and effectively.

Do you serve on the board of a nonprofit that would like to be more diverse and is looking for guidance to authentically and sustainably evolve your volunteer leadership?

Register for the free Board Diversity Learning Lab, hosted by Momentum Nonprofit Partners and sponsored by the Community Foundation. This is a learn-at-your-own-pace course, with no specific start/end dates, designed to equip nonprofit leaders and board leaders with the tools they need to better diversify their boards. This is not an easy process, but Momentum has laid out a roadmap for you that is based on research and data that is proven to be successful.