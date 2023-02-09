Scholarship Opportunity for HBCU Students

This is an exciting time of year at the Community Foundation, as we have 30 different scholarship funds open for Mid-South students to explore and apply for. One special opportunity in 2023 is the Memphis City Council HBCU Scholarship. Through the initiative of Council Chairman Martavius Jones, the City Council earmarked $1 million for scholarships for students who are graduating or have graduated from a high school located in Memphis and Shelby County and are attending or will attend an accredited historically Black college or university. The Community Foundation is proud to manage the fund, and award decisions will be made by a volunteer committee of community leaders who are HBCU graduates.

One hundred scholarships, totaling $500,000 are available for the 2023-24 academic year. Awards range from $2,500 to $15,000. The deadline for this and most scholarships at the Community Foundation is March 31. Please share with the students in your networks who are looking for help in affording their college education. Click here to learn more and apply.