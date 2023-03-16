Women's Foundation Making History

March is Women’s History Month, and today we’re lifting up the Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis. Twenty-seven years strong, the Women’s Foundation encourages philanthropy and fosters leadership among women and supports programs that enable women and children to reach their full potential.

Through the inspiration and initial investment of Mertie Buckman, the Women’s Foundation started under the roof of the Community Foundation and moved to a new home and self-sufficiency as a standalone nonprofit in 2002.

Throughout its history, it has harnessed the leadership and ingenuity of women to alleviate poverty and build opportunity for our neighbors. Having spent years focused on reducing poverty in 38126, Memphis’s poorest ZIP code, the Women’s Foundation has expanded its reach to 5 neighborhoods. It’s making history through its support of early childhood and youth development as well as adult empowerment and financial education—helping build assets and brighter futures.

Click here to learn more about the Women’s Foundation and its Vision 2025 strategic plan.