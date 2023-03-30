International Transgender Day of Visibility

Click below to visit their LIVEGIVEmidsouth.org profiles.

OUTMemphis, the largest LGBTQ+ service organization in the Mid-South, offers peer support, therapy, and ID changing workshops.

CHOICES and Planned Parenthood offer sex and reproductive health services in affirming, safe environments.

Love Doesn’t Hurt provides emergency assistance to LGBTQ+ crime victims, a particular concern for transgender people because they are over four times more likely to be a victim of a violent crime, according to the UCLA School of Law.

Relationship Unleased, focused on the Black queer community, offers transgender social and health support.