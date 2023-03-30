International Transgender Day of Visibility
Memphis has several nonprofits focused on supporting our growing LGBTQ+ community. March 31 is International Transgender Day of Visibility, which is dedicated to celebrating transgender people and raising awareness of discrimination faced by them. In honor of the day, we are highlighting organizations that specifically offer services for our local transgender or gender nonconforming community.
Click below to visit their LIVEGIVEmidsouth.org profiles.
OUTMemphis, the largest LGBTQ+ service organization in the Mid-South, offers peer support, therapy, and ID changing workshops.
CHOICES and Planned Parenthood offer sex and reproductive health services in affirming, safe environments.
Love Doesn’t Hurt provides emergency assistance to LGBTQ+ crime victims, a particular concern for transgender people because they are over four times more likely to be a victim of a violent crime, according to the UCLA School of Law.
Relationship Unleased, focused on the Black queer community, offers transgender social and health support.