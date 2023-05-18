Hospitality Hub Creates Path Out of Homelessness

The site of the old vehicle inspection station on Washington Avenue is now a beacon of hope and healing for our neighbors experiencing homelessness. It’s the home of The Hospitality Hub, which represents not only the best human-centric case work in the country, but also impressive trauma-informed design.

Any assumptions you may have about a so-called homeless shelter are upended when you walk through the doors of the light-filled, serene Hub. Guests are immediately routed to resources, including supportive, wraparound services and case management designed to help stabilize their lives and exit homelessness. The women and children who stay in The Hub’s free hotel space as long as they need have access to comfortable rooms, a play space, a salon, and nurturing indoor and outdoor spaces to be in community.

Individuals and couples can also stay in the Studios, a row of tiny houses, before transitioning to permanent housing.

The Hub will see over 3,500 unique individuals this year and log over 20,000 interactions with daytime clients.

