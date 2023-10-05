Partner with Your Advisor for More Strategic Philanthropy

The Community Foundation serves as a philanthropic hub, connecting capital with the solutions that make our community thrive. We offer a variety of philanthropic services and resources to encourage strategic or intentional community giving. That includes working closely with a network of local professional advisors including estate planning attorneys, CPAs, and financial advisors to design thoughtful plans for those who call Greater Memphis home.

We recognize our local needs are great, and we encourage all Mid-Southerners to become even more strategic and intentional in their giving. Ask your advisors about the benefits of philanthropy and share your giving interests. More specifically, be bold and ask if they can help you develop and implement your philanthropic goals, share giving vehicle options or tax implications, and how you might involve your family in giving. You can make a strategic difference for the causes and nonprofits you value.

Read Forbes' suggested list of questions to ask your wealth advisor to advance your philanthropy.