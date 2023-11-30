Recognizing Friends for All on World AIDS Day

December 1 is World AIDS Day, a time to reflect on the ongoing fight against HIV and AIDS. In Memphis, local statistics underscore the need for essential services and care. Our city has one of the highest rates of HIV transmission in the country, with a disproportionate impact on minority communities.

The nonprofit Friends For All has been a beacon of hope for nearly four decades. It’s on a mission to create a healthier community, where open conversations about HIV are free from judgment. Its work addresses issues including access to health insurance and housing stability to improve health outcomes and quality of life for those affected.

Through its recently launched, $10 million Dignity Campaign, Friends for All is renovating its facility; opening a new, full-service clinic; and expanding its programs and services. Campaign contributions will help Friends for All address social determinants leading to HIV transmission and improve overall community well-being.

Visit the Friends for All website to learn more.