Supporting the Pillars of Dr. King's Work

The King Center in Atlanta announced that this year’s commemoration theme is "Shifting the Cultural Climate through the Study and Practice of Kingian Nonviolence.” Each of us can work to build empathy, respect, and peace.

And, we can ask: How can I connect my resources to Dr. King’s message? 56 years after his death, there is still so much to do in the areas of fighting poverty, seeking higher paying jobs for all, improving housing, ensuring better education, and promoting justice and peace. What part of his message resonates with you? Take time today to explore options for giving your time or money. Visit cfgm.org/wkno to explore some possible nonprofits. Together, we can build the Beloved Community Dr. King dreamed about.