Get Involved: Mind Matters
Nearly four years after the onset of COVID, you—like many Americans—may remain deeply concerned about our mental health crisis. During the pandemic, symptoms of anxiety and depression rose 25 percent, according to the World Health Organization. They remain significant—especially for people experiencing household job loss, young adults, and women.
GiVE 365, the Community Foundation’s dollar-a-day giving circle, is tackling the issue this year through its grantmaking theme Mind Matters: initiatives that provide preventative and restorative mental health services and/or foster collective healing.
The GiVE 365 membership is currently accepting nonprofit funding proposals and will award grants this spring. Encourage qualified nonprofits in your networks to apply for funding.
Members who want to help decide where to grant tens of thousands of dollars can sign up to review those grant proposals. Visit cfgm.org/wkno to learn more about applying or about becoming a GiVEr who supports this vital work.