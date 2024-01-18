Get Involved: Mind Matters

GiVE 365, the Community Foundation’s dollar-a-day giving circle, is tackling the issue this year through its grantmaking theme Mind Matters: initiatives that provide preventative and restorative mental health services and/or foster collective healing.

The GiVE 365 membership is currently accepting nonprofit funding proposals and will award grants this spring. Encourage qualified nonprofits in your networks to apply for funding.

Members who want to help decide where to grant tens of thousands of dollars can sign up to review those grant proposals. Visit cfgm.org/wkno to learn more about applying or about becoming a GiVEr who supports this vital work.