One Extra Day

Perhaps you have dedicated extensive hours to service recently and could use a moment to recharge before embarking on a year of sustained impact. Alternatively, with the holiday season behind us, improved financial circumstances might offer an opportunity to enhance support for your dearest causes.

Whatever the scenario, as February draws to a close, take stock of your goals, whether they involve volunteering, financial contributions, or deepening your understanding of critical issues. This extra day serves as a timely reminder to rest, reflect on your progress, and renew your dedication to making a meaningful impact. We encourage you to make the most of this bonus day, transforming your philanthropic intentions into actions that resonate throughout the year and beyond.