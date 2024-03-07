Empowering Disconnected Youth Through Workforce Opportunities

Panelists tackled the pressing issue, discussing barriers to education and employment, and advocating for culturally relevant programs in response. Community involvement is encouraged, by supporting educational and career-focused organizations or educating oneself about the challenges faced by young adults.

Business owners, alarmed by rising workforce vacancies, are urged to partner with youth-serving organizations to cultivate a talent pipeline. Research indicates that bachelor's degree requirements for non-specialized roles hinder employment opportunities for many young adults, prompting a call for inclusive hiring practices.

This conversation offers an opportunity for businesses to reassess their approaches and contribute to a more equitable local community.

Explore actionable insights from our panelists in the event recap: https://conta.cc/4a03iuK

Learn more about the issue and how you can get involved at cfgm.org/wkno.