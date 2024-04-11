Empowering Responsible Pet Ownership Through Legacy Giving

Ms. Sather was professor emerita at Christian Brothers University, where she taught liberal arts and humanities. She was very aware of the high population of homeless dogs and cats and, after consulting with local and national animal welfare organizations, she became an avid supporter of spaying and neutering services. The Margarette J. Sather Animal Welfare Fund was established at the Community Foundation following her death in 1996. Since then, the fund has supported organizations including Spay Memphis and All 4S Rescue League.

That fund is endowed, meaning it will continue to generate the dollars to pay for animal control, spay and neuter programs forever. Nearly 30 years after her passing, Margarette Sather is still creating impact in this community. That’s the power of an endowment, and of deliberate, inspired charitable planning.

