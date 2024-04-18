Artistry and Science: The Penczner Legacy in Memphis

Hungarian-born Penczner and his German wife, Jolanda, were part of a lively community of Central European expats in Memphis, a group that also included Dr. Gabor Tigyi, a fellow Hungarian and chair of the Department of Physiology at UT Health Science Center.

Physiology is the fundamental science of how organs and the body work. Fascinated by his work, the Penczners entrusted Tigyi with their estate, creating two legacy funds to uphold research excellence and provide early-career support in the physiology department.

Through their generous bequests, the Penczners champion young scientists, ensuring opportunities for often non-native U.S. scholars in Memphis. Their legacy is safeguarded by the Community Foundation, securing their charitable impact for generations to come.

Learn more at cfgm.org/wkno