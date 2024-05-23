Mind Matters: GiVE 365 Supports Mental Health

GiVE 365, the Community Foundation’s dollar-a-day giving group, awarded them $57,600 to engage the community in collective healing.

Each year, GiVE 365 members choose a grantmaking theme and solicit applications from local nonprofits. At a fast-paced and fun event, grant finalists make 3-minute pitches to members, who then vote to award funds. This year’s winning initiatives include therapy sessions for Binghampton youth, mental health retreats for single mothers, and trauma-informed counseling for Hispanic families.

By supporting these efforts, GiVE 365 members are making a profound impact on our community's well-being. Join us in fostering a healthier, more resilient community.

Visit cfgm.org/wkno to learn more about the outstanding organizations that received funding and watch their pitch videos.