Mind Matters: GiVE 365 Supports Mental Health
For our community to thrive, individuals must receive holistic care for the mind, body, and soul. This week, eight local nonprofits focusing on preventative and restorative mental health services received a significant boost.
GiVE 365, the Community Foundation’s dollar-a-day giving group, awarded them $57,600 to engage the community in collective healing.
Each year, GiVE 365 members choose a grantmaking theme and solicit applications from local nonprofits. At a fast-paced and fun event, grant finalists make 3-minute pitches to members, who then vote to award funds. This year’s winning initiatives include therapy sessions for Binghampton youth, mental health retreats for single mothers, and trauma-informed counseling for Hispanic families.
By supporting these efforts, GiVE 365 members are making a profound impact on our community's well-being. Join us in fostering a healthier, more resilient community.
Visit cfgm.org/wkno to learn more about the outstanding organizations that received funding and watch their pitch videos.