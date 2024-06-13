2024 Celebrate Juneteenth

There are several places to learn more and to gather this week. Here are just two, which are both free and will feature live performances, local vendors, food, games, and more.

The Memphis Juneteenth Festival, Memphis’s longest continually operating Juneteenth commemoration, runs Friday and Saturday, June 14th and 15th, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Health Sciences Park. Black arts and culture nonprofit TONE hosts a Juneteenth Family Reunion Festival from 3 till 11:30 p.m., June 16 at the Orange Mound Tower—the historic United Equipment building on Lamar, which Tone will help transform into a mixed-use development.

Visit cfgm.org/WKNO to learn more about festivities running all weekend to celebrate the history and legacy of Juneteenth.