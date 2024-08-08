Support Black-Led Nonprofits on 8/28

Donate to a familiar organization or discover a new one to support at LIVEGIVEmidsouth.org, our free community information system.

Data shows significant disparities in financial support for Black-led nonprofits compared to their white-led counterparts. Funding equity begins with awareness and trust in the incredible Black-led, Black-serving organizations that are often uniquely positioned to listen and respond to those they serve.

It’s easy to participate in Give 8/28: Visit LIVEGIVEmidsouth.org to explore more than 150 Black-led organizations working in a variety of impact areas. Find information about mission, staff and board, major programs, and finances. You can donate to them directly from the site.

The Community Foundation will also award $10,000 total in grants to 10 organizations as part of Give 8/28.

Learn more at cfgm.org/wkno