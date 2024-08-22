Nonprofit Spotlight: Landmark Training Development Company

This two-acre urban farm run by the Minnis family in Orange Mound addresses critical food access issues. Since 2010, Landmark has operated a year-round indoor market, a food pantry, and Landmark Gardens. Having been told they’re the only food pantry in the tri-state region open five days a week, Landmark tackles the persistent issue of hunger.

Mike and Karen Minnis bring knowledge and empathy to their mission, offering not only fresh produce but also support and companionship. Landmark is a place of respite, providing nourishment and a listening ear to those in need.

Learn more about Landmark and more than 150 other Black-led nonprofits at LIVEGIVEmidsouth.org and support them on Give 8/28, a concentrated day of giving on August 28 to support local, Black-led nonprofits.

