Fueling the Heartbeat of Memphis: Music Export Memphis

Music Export Memphis is a one-of-a-kind nonprofit that champions our city’s rich musical heritage. By supporting local musicians through grants for touring, merchandise, publicists, and industry conferences, they help our artists thrive both at home and on the road. This support allows Memphis musicians to showcase their talent beyond city limits, building sustainable careers and enhancing Memphis’s reputation as a contemporary music hub.

Music Export Memphis is unique in the nation—no other city has an organization quite like it. From producing showcases at national and international festivals to advocating for fair compensation, they are a driving force behind the success of our music scene.

Supporting Music Export Memphis helps keep Memphis music alive. By investing in our artists, you’re investing in the heartbeat of our city.

Visit cfgm.org/wkno to learn more.