Inspiring Future Artists: Contemporary Arts Memphis

Contemporary Arts Memphis—or CAM—inspires young people by showing that careers in the visual arts can be a reality. Through its Summer Fellowship Program, high school students receive hands-on art instruction from top educators, blending university-level courses with specialized workshops and peer discussions.

Contemporary Arts Memphis ensures that arts-interested youth have access to vital resources and experiences, including a trip to New York City. Research shows investment in the arts contributes to academic success and offers a potential path out of generational poverty for many students.

The Community Foundation recently granted CAM $20,000 to outfit its new Edge District office and studio space with necessary technology—helping it develop the next generation of visual artists.

