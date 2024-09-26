Inspiring Future Artists: Contemporary Arts Memphis
Throughout September, we’re celebrating our local arts community and its role in our city's future.
Contemporary Arts Memphis—or CAM—inspires young people by showing that careers in the visual arts can be a reality. Through its Summer Fellowship Program, high school students receive hands-on art instruction from top educators, blending university-level courses with specialized workshops and peer discussions.
Contemporary Arts Memphis ensures that arts-interested youth have access to vital resources and experiences, including a trip to New York City. Research shows investment in the arts contributes to academic success and offers a potential path out of generational poverty for many students.
The Community Foundation recently granted CAM $20,000 to outfit its new Edge District office and studio space with necessary technology—helping it develop the next generation of visual artists.
Visit cfgm.org/wkno to learn more.