Recognizing Latino Memphis During Hispanic Heritage Month
Hispanic Heritage Month, observed from September 15 to October 15, is an important time to recognize the contributions of Latino and Hispanic communities in shaping our culture and society.
For more than 20 years, Latino Memphis has been the go-to organization for issues impacting the Hispanic community in the Mid-South, raising the voice of Latinos in our region and advocating for a better, more inclusive Memphis. It connects individuals with essential resources in health, justice, and education, collaborating with more than 50 local nonprofits to serve vulnerable populations, including non-English speakers. With more than 7,000 client visits annually, it fosters cultural pride and creates opportunities for growth.
Supporting Latino Memphis helps build a more inclusive community. Its programs enhance English skills and provide critical health information. For many, Latino Memphis is the first step toward a better life.
To learn more, visit cfgm.org/wkno