Recognizing Latino Memphis During Hispanic Heritage Month

For more than 20 years, Latino Memphis has been the go-to organization for issues impacting the Hispanic community in the Mid-South, raising the voice of Latinos in our region and advocating for a better, more inclusive Memphis. It connects individuals with essential resources in health, justice, and education, collaborating with more than 50 local nonprofits to serve vulnerable populations, including non-English speakers. With more than 7,000 client visits annually, it fosters cultural pride and creates opportunities for growth.

Supporting Latino Memphis helps build a more inclusive community. Its programs enhance English skills and provide critical health information. For many, Latino Memphis is the first step toward a better life.

