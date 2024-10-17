This year, we’re addressing mental health through our Mind Matters initiative. Members voted to award $57,600 to eight organizations providing preventative and restorative mental health services, fostering collective healing across the city.

Join us for A Night of Spirits & Impact on Thursday, October 24th! From 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at The Green Room at Crosstown Arts, enjoy live jazz by Memphis Jazz Workshop, delicious bites from Good Fortune, and drinks from Art Bar—all for Free! You’ll also get the chance to meet our Mind Matters grantees and learn more about the incredible work they’re doing.

Whether you’re a current member, a lapsed member, or just interested in learning more, we’d love to see you there!

To learn more and register, visit cfgm.org/wkno.