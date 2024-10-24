Spotlighting Bodine School During Dyslexia Awareness Month

Bodine serves grades 1 through 5, focusing on intensive instruction that helps students transition back to traditional schools quickly. Principal Reece Daugherty emphasizes, "Our goal is for students to spend as little time with us as possible," ensuring they gain essential skills and confidence.

Thanks to a recent $20,000 grant from the Community Foundation, Bodine has upgraded its wireless network, enhancing its digital learning opportunities and ensuring a seamless educational experience.

You can support Bodine’s mission by participating in its annual Bodine Bash in February, which raises funds for scholarships that assist nearly 40% of its students. To learn more, visit cfgm.org/wkno.