Year-End Tax Planning Tips
As year-end approaches, consider charitable giving strategies to maximize your community impact and reduce your 2024 tax burden.
Perry Green, CFO at Waddell and Associates, suggests three approaches. Consult your tax or financial advisor about the potential benefits of:
1. Appreciated Stock Donations: If you have appreciated stock held for over a year, donate it to a charity or donor-advised fund. You’ll receive a tax deduction and avoid capital gains tax.
2. Bunching Donations: Instead of small contributions over time, bundle multiple years of giving into one through a donor-advised fund to maximize tax savings and simplify record-keeping.
3. Qualified Charitable Distributions, or QCDs: If you’re 70½ or older, donate directly from your IRA to a charity or designated fund at the Community Foundation. This method lets you bypass income tax on the distribution and counts toward your required minimum distribution.
To learn more, visit cfgm.org/wkno