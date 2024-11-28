World AIDS Day

The Community Foundation recently awarded Friends For All a $25,000 grant to strengthen its data systems, a vital step toward becoming a Federally Qualified Health Center, or FQHC. This upgrade will enable Friends For All to reach more people in underserved communities with affordable healthcare.

Since its founding, Friends For All has expanded its services to meet Memphis’s urgent health needs, offering free HIV and sexually transmitted infection testing, clinical care, behavioral health support, and living assistance. Now, from its new headquarters at 1548 Poplar Avenue, it’s ready to make an even greater impact in a city that ranks among the highest in the nation for new HIV cases.

