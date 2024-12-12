Support Nonprofits with QCDs

Typically, required minimum distributions—or RMDs—from retirement accounts are taxed as income, but QCDs can fulfill RMD obligations without increasing taxable income. This can help donors avoid higher tax brackets or losing other tax benefits. There are limits to how much you can donate via QCDs, but they offer a meaningful way to support charities while benefiting from tax advantages.

While QCDs cannot be contributed to donor-advised funds, the Community Foundation offers other eligible options, such as the FOREVER Funds, our community-centered grantmaking. You can support vital organizations through us or check with your charity of choice to confirm if it accepts QCDs.

Visit cfgm.org/wkno to learn more.