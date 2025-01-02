A New Year’s Resolution That Truly Gives Back

Most New Year’s resolutions focus inward—losing weight, exercising more, or breaking bad habits. This year, why not make a resolution that impacts others? Commit to becoming intentional about your giving, not just in resources but also in relationships.

When people think of giving, they often focus on the "Three T's"—Time, Talent, and Treasure. But there’s a powerful fourth “T” to consider: Ties. Your network can amplify your generosity. Sharing a cause through social media, uniting your family around a philanthropic goal, or collaborating with friends to pool resources can multiply your impact.

Start by reflecting on last year: How did you give? Then, plan for the year ahead. Decide how you’ll share your Time, Talent, Treasure, and Ties. Write down your intentions and talk about them with people who inspire you.

Let this be the year your giving becomes not just intentional, but also deeply connected and far-reaching. Together, we can do so much more.

Learn more at cfgm.org/wkno.