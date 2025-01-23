Get Involved: Grow and Lead

As we look toward the future—and as we as a community continue to address the lingering effects of the pandemic—supporting social development and emotional stability in children and youth is more important than ever. These are the building blocks of resilience, leadership, and brighter communities.

GiVE 365, the Community Foundation’s dollar-a-day giving circle, is embracing this mission with its 2025 grant theme: Grow and Lead. This year, we’re focused on initiatives that empower children and youth to thrive—programs that teach critical life skills, nurture emotional well-being, and celebrate cultural heritage.

The GiVE 365 membership is now accepting nonprofit funding proposals aligned with this theme and will award grants this spring. Encourage qualified organizations in your network to apply.

Members who want to help decide where to grant tens of thousands of dollars can sign up to review those grant proposals. Visit cfgm.org/wkno to learn more about applying or about becoming a GiVEr who supports this vital work.

