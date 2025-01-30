Tips for Donating Internationally

Amid global conflicts, natural disasters, and humanitarian crises, many American donors seek trustworthy organizations to help internationally.

The simplest option is to donate to U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that do international work, but you can donate to foreign charities. Some tips:

1. Educate yourself about the humanitarian cause you wish to support. Understanding it will help you make more informed funding decisions.

2. Research the organization you plan to donate to. Does it offer transparency, accountability, and a track record of effective humanitarian work?

3. Make sure you’re giving ethically—ensuring there are no U.S. or U.N. sanctions against a specific charity or that it’s not included on terrorist, trade control, or fraud lists.

4. For tax-deductibility, international charity donations must meet U.S. tax law requirements identical to domestic public charities, according to the IRS.

Learn more at cfgm.org/wkno.