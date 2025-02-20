Supporting Student Success Through HAMI

The Benjamin L. Hooks Institute for Social Change teaches, researches, and promotes civil rights and social change through education, advocacy, and community engagement. One of its key programs, the Hooks African American Male Initiative—or HAMI—at the University of Memphis, is changing the trajectory for African American male students by providing academic support, mentorship, and career development opportunities. Since its founding in 2015, HAMI has been entirely donor and grant-funded, offering resources that help first-generation college students navigate higher education and build a path to success.

A recent Nonprofit Capacity Building grant from the FOREVER Funds at the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis allowed HAMI to conduct an independent evaluation of its impact. This assessment strengthens the program’s ability to attract long-term funding, refine its approach, and expand its reach.

HAMI doesn’t just focus on academics—it connects students to leadership opportunities, professional networks, and cultural experiences, ensuring they are prepared for life after graduation. With community support, HAMI can continue to empower students and create lasting change.

Learn more at cfgm.org/wkno