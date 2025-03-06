Supporting Women and Families for a Thriving Mid-South

As we celebrate International Women’s Day on Saturday, we recognize that our community’s strength depends on ensuring women and families have the support they need to thrive.

According to the 2020 American Community Survey, 39 percent of families led by women in the Memphis metro area live below the poverty line. That statistic highlights the urgent need for action. Fortunately, our region is home to dedicated nonprofits working to empower women, provide essential resources, and break cycles of poverty. You can be part of the solution.

Visit cfgm.org/wkno to explore a curated list of strong, effective organizations making a difference. Agencies like Apple Seeds, DeNeuville Learning Center, and Naturally Nurtured Birth Services.

Visit these and dozens of other LIVEGIVEmidsouth.org profiles to learn about their missions and programs, and donate directly to support their work. Together, we can build a future where every woman and family has the opportunity to succeed.

