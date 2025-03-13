Changemaker Women: Philanthropic Black Women of Memphis

Anyone can be a philanthropist. And one of the best ways to make an impact is to do it together, through collective giving.

The Philanthropic Black Women of Memphis is a group of women, including entrepreneurs and executives, with one thing in common...wanting to help more Memphis kids and adults, who look like them, become self-sufficient. Through a fund established at the Community Foundation in 2005, this group of nine members annually gives to nonprofits throughout Memphis.

They support education, civil rights, and arts and culture, often prioritizing organizations without deep pockets who just need that boost, an investment that will have the greatest impact.

As member Sharon Devine Harris says, she doesn’t want people to think they can only give if they can give big money. Start small. Every little bit helps. And, giving together with like-minded people can make your dollars go even further.

