Changemaker Women: Joy Brown Wiener
Women’s History Month invites us to pause and reflect on the remarkable female figures who have played pivotal roles in shaping Memphis’s philanthropic landscape. One such luminary is Joy Brown Wiener, a trailblazer who made history in 1974 as the first woman to join the Community Foundation's Board of Governors.
Wiener fearlessly embraced leadership roles in various areas, from her illustrious, 40-year tenure as concertmaster of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra to her advocacy for arts education.
Under Wiener's guidance, the Community Foundation embarked on a trajectory of impactful community grantmaking, a legacy that continues to resonate today. The Foundation's inaugural competitive discretionary grant to what is now SRVS in 1974 marked the beginning of a commitment to support vital community initiatives.
[We acknowledge Wiener’s significant influence on shaping the Community Foundation's history and our community investment strategy.] Still benefiting from her cornerstone service, we embrace a future where women continue to lead our community through philanthropy.
Visit cfgm.org/wkno to learn more about Joy Brown Wiener.