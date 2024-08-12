Reverse Course: Green Living in New Mexico

And, that's not the only form of sustainable building in New Mexico. Here & Now's Chris Bentley reports on how sustainable systems combined with Indigenous building practices allow people to live in green homes.

Then, O'Dowd catches up with Eric Mack, who moved his family into a half-built house outside Taos and devoted himself to going off the grid.

Plus, heating and cooling American homes accounts for nearly 20% of the country's greenhouse gas emissions. So some people are forgoing air conditioning to avoid making the planet even hotter, and O'Dowd shares their stories.