Shining a Light on Solar Panel Installation Scams

Published August 14, 2024 at 4:22 PM CDT

Rep. Ilhan Omar just won her primary. But members of "The Squad" have taken some major hits. Rep. Cori Bush and Rep. Jamaal Bowman lost their primary races. Politico's Ally Mutnick joins us.

And, the solar panel industry is booming. Despite the benefits, some consumers take issue with the sales tactics and misinformation around the financing terms for solar installation. NPR climate and energy correspondent Jeff Brady joins us.

Then, Suzanne Flament-Smith talks with us about the bottle she found washed ashore after Hurricane Debby struck Florida. The enclosed letter seems to have been written by a sailor toward the end of World War II.

