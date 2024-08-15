How to Help Seniors with Mental Health Issues

Then, some Republicans are calling for former President Donald Trump's campaign to reset. Tim Miller, former communications director for Jeb Bush's 2016 presidential campaign, weighs in.

And, grief and loss, chronic illness, isolation and dementia are all risk factors that can make seniors prone to depression. Patrick Raue of the University of Washington AIMS Center joins us to discuss how mental health issues show up in seniors and what we can do to help.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the podcast. Take the survey here or at wbur.org/survey.