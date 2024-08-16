Paralympic Swimmer Jamal Hill is Embracing a Disability He Didn't Know He Had

And, Dr. Adeline Goss is grappling with the best way to treat her mother's Alzheimer's disease. She explains how the disease is affecting her family.

Then, Paralympic swimmer Jamal Hill has Charcot-Marie-Tooth disorder. But he didn't always know about his diagnosis, and he certainly didn't let it stop him from excelling at swimming — he took home a bronze medal at Tokyo, and is going for gold in the Paralympic Games in Paris.