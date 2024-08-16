Paralympic Swimmer Jamal Hill is Embracing a Disability He Didn't Know He Had
Then, Paralympic swimmer Jamal Hill has Charcot-Marie-Tooth disorder. But he didn't always know about his diagnosis, and he certainly didn't let it stop him from excelling at swimming — he took home a bronze medal at Tokyo, and is going for gold in the Paralympic Games in Paris.