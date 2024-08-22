Behind the Scenes at the DNC

And, a study published in JAMA Oncology found that spouses of cancer patients were at a significantly higher risk of suicide and death compared to those married to people without cancer. Angus Chen, cancer reporter at STAT, joins us.

Then, Netflix's "The Decameron" follows a group of aristocrats escaping to an Italian villa in the countryside to avoid the Black Plague in the mid-1300s. Creator and executive producer Kathleen Jordan joins us.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the podcast. Take the survey here or at wbur.org/survey.