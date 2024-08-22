© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Here and Now on WKNO HD-2

Behind the Scenes at the DNC

Published August 22, 2024 at 4:45 PM CDT

Here & Now's Chris Bentley joins us to talk about what he's hearing at the Democratic National Convention ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris' acceptance speech.

And, a study published in JAMA Oncology found that spouses of cancer patients were at a significantly higher risk of suicide and death compared to those married to people without cancer. Angus Chen, cancer reporter at STAT, joins us.

Then, Netflix's "The Decameron" follows a group of aristocrats escaping to an Italian villa in the countryside to avoid the Black Plague in the mid-1300s. Creator and executive producer Kathleen Jordan joins us.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the podcast. Take the survey here or at wbur.org/survey.

Tags
Here and Now on WKNO HD-2 Here & Now