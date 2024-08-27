What One Supporter of the Vote Uncommitted Movement Wanted to Tell the DNC

Then, at last week's Democratic National Convention, Palestinian American Ruwa Romman supported the Vote Uncommitted movement, backing an immediate ceasefire and an arms embargo to Israel. Romman talks about what she wanted to tell the DNC crowds about the movement's goals as the election approaches.

And, "Yo Gabba Gabba" has been reimagined for a new generation of families. The beloved characters are back in a new series airing on Apple TV + called "Yo Gabba Gabbaland!" Co-creators Christian Jacobs and Scott Schultz join us alongside the show's new 13-year-old host, Kamryn Smith.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the podcast. Take the survey here or at wbur.org/survey.