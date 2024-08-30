Worries and Anxieties Go Up in Flames at Zozobra Ritual
Vice President Kamala Harris gave her first interview since accepting the Democratic nomination. WABE's Rahul Bali and the Detroit Free Press' Emily Lawler join us to discuss how it's playing in swing states.
And, Friday night marks the 100th anniversary of the burning of Zozobra, where a structure of Old Man Gloom, stuffed with peoples' worries, anxieties and gloomy thoughts, is set ablaze. Ray Sandoval, chair of the Zozobra committee, joins us.
Then, Here & Now's James Mastromarino discusses some major video game releases from August, including "Black Myth: Wukong," a smash hit from Chinese developers better known for mobile games, and the comedy slapformer "Thank Goodness You're Here!"