Worries and Anxieties Go Up in Flames at Zozobra Ritual

And, Friday night marks the 100th anniversary of the burning of Zozobra, where a structure of Old Man Gloom, stuffed with peoples' worries, anxieties and gloomy thoughts, is set ablaze. Ray Sandoval, chair of the Zozobra committee, joins us.

Then, Here & Now's James Mastromarino discusses some major video game releases from August, including "Black Myth: Wukong," a smash hit from Chinese developers better known for mobile games, and the comedy slapformer "Thank Goodness You're Here!"