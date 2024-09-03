Why Pittsburgh Museum Workers Are Unionizing
As college comes back into session, students face new rules about protesting after the pro-Palestinian encampments across campuses in the spring. Phi Beta Kappa Society CEO and former Brandeis University President Frederick Lawrence joins us. Plus, former Israeli hostage negotiator Gershon Baskin gives us an update on the massive protests in Israel.
And, Pittsburgh has been at the center of an effort to unionize museum workers. President of the local United Museum Workers Jenise Brown joins us.
Then, the U.S. Paralympics mixed-four crew won the silver medal in Paris over the weekend. MIT graduate student Emelie Eldracher, is on the team but not a para-athlete. Eldracher joins us to talk about how it feels to win silver.
We'd love to hear your thoughts on the podcast. Take the survey here or at wbur.org/survey.