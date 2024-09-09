When Coal Mining Dwindled in Kentucky, Regional Politics Shifted

And, Republicans enjoy overwhelming support in rural, white America. But it wasn't always that way. Eastern Kentucky was once a solid Democratic stronghold. Host Scott Tong reports from Appalachian Kentucky about how that happened and what role coal mining played.

Then, Jesse Dufton is an avid climber. He's also blind and relies on a headset and his wife Molly's guidance to climb. Jesse and Molly Dufton join us to talk about Jesse's career and his hopes for the 2028 Paralympics.

