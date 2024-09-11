How the Toxic Air from 9/11 is Still Making Former NYC Students Sick

And, Millennials are America's largest and most diverse generation. How are they thinking about the upcoming election? Author Stella Rouse joins us to talk about what's driving Millennial voters.

Then, in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attack, students, teachers and other school staffers were sent back to buildings just blocks from the smoldering rubble of the Twin Towers before the area was considered safe. In the years since, exposure to the toxic air has sickened and killed thousands of people. Environmental epidemiologist Maayan Yitshak-Sade and former Stuyvesant High School student Lila Nordstrom join us.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the podcast. Take the survey here or at wbur.org/survey.