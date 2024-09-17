© 2024 WKNO FM
Here & Now

Suicide After Climate Disasters is Common. How Can We Prevent It?

Published September 17, 2024 at 3:09 PM CDT

Schools are reopening in Springfield, Ohio, after bomb threats rocked the community.

The city has become a center of anti-immigrant backlash after former President Donald Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance amplified racist falsehoods about Haitian immigrants. WYSO's Kathryn Mobley and Springfield NAACP chapter president Denise Williams give us a picture of Springfield.

And, after losing everything in a climate-driven flash flood in 2022, screenwriter and actor Tony Calhoun took his own life. NPR's Rebecca Hersher joins us to remember Calhoun and explore how to prevent other deaths like his.

Then, former President Jimmy Carter will turn 100 on Oct. 1. The Carter Center is organizing a concert to celebrate. Jimmy Carter's grandson Jason Carter talks about his grandfather's love for music and who will perform at the concert.

