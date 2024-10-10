How Politics Divide an Arab American Family in Michigan

And, the Environmental Protection Agency finalized a rule requiring all lead pipes to be replaced in a decade. Federal officials say it will improve public health. EPA Administrator Michael Regan joins us.

Then, longtime Palestinian rights activists, Huwaida Arraf and Adam Shapiro, live in Michigan. Many Arab Americans there are divided on whether to vote for Democrat Kamala Harris or for a third-party candidate in the 2024 election. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes reports from Michigan.