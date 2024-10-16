How Michigan's Arab American Community Could Decide the 2024 Election

And, Vice President Kamala Harris did a town hall Monday night with popular radio host Charlamagne tha God, while Former President Donald Trump did an interview with Bloomberg News. NPR's Ron Elving joins us to talk about what those interviews revealed.

Then, in his new book "Framed," John Grisham and his co-author Jim McCloskey write about people who were convicted of crimes because of poor policing and incompetent "expert witnesses." Grisham joins us.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the podcast. Take the survey here or at wbur.org/survey.