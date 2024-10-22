Threats of Political Violence are Rampant. What Could Happen After the Election?

And, new research suggests the virus that causes chickenpox and shingles may be linked to dementia. STAT's Megan Molteni explains.

Then, Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro has a new album out called "Blues Experience." He teamed up with a founding member of Fleetwood Mac, Mick Fleetwood, on it and joins us to talk about his music.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the podcast. Take the survey here or at wbur.org/survey.