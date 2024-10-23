Former Chief of Staff Warns of a Second Trump Term
Less than two weeks before the election, Donald Trump's former White House Chief of Staff tells the New York Times that he believes the former president meets the definition of a fascist. The Washington Post's Philip Bump tells us more.
Then, Matthew Broderick stars in a new adaptation of "Babbitt," the acclaimed Sinclair Lewis novel. Broderick talks about how the play brings the 1922 book into the present.
And, more than 24 million Americans listen to noncommercial music stations each week. For Public Radio Music Day, we highlight two of those stations.
