Biden Apologizes for Federal Indian Boarding Schools

Then, are you having a hard time remembering things? Experts say they're seeing more people in their 20s, 30s and 40s experience memory issues. Boston College psychology professor Elizabeth Kensinger joins us.

And, novelist Jeff VanderMeer's "Absolution" is a surprise sequel to his celebrated "Southern Reach" trilogy. Here & Now's Chris Bentley talks to VanderMeer.

